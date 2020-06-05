AckoDrive enhances car purchase platform to push its e-services

AckoDrive, a virtual car dealer, has transformed into a completely online car purchase platform, providing guaranteed delivery dates, doorstep delivery, cost-effective deals, and easy financing options, the company said in its official release.

The decision has been taken as the coronavirus has pushed customers to invest in their own new cars for regular travel needs since other shared mobility options are no longer considered safe in the wake of the pandemic.

Given the current scenario, customers are leaning towards contactless modes of purchasing and online car sales are gaining traction.

Launched in early 2019, AckoDrive aims to accelerate the change in automotive retail and capture the demand for new car sales post Covid-19.

AckoDrive today launched an enhanced version of its platform. This allows customers to find the best deals from its catalogue of readily available best-priced cars across major carmakers, while also providing finance and insurance, the start-up said.

Customers can now complete the entire car purchase journey from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic without the need to visit a dealership, the company noted.

AckoDrive claims to provide assistance to complete the paperwork. Additionally, it has partnered with over 30 lenders to ensure seamless financing for the customer, with loan approval within 10 minutes, it said.

AckoDrive is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Commenting on the change, Sagar Das, Head of Business, AckoDrive said in an official statement: “With Covid-19, we see a profound change in the customer mindset. They want to invest in their own cars and they want to do this safely and without hassle.”

He added: “Our entire car purchase journey focuses on safety and certainty for the customer. With AckoDrive, customers are assured of peace of mind across the journey: guaranteed best prices, quick financing approval, guaranteed delivery dates for their car, which comes right at their doorstep.”