ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has bagged standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh.
The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh standalone BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani, the statement said.
The company's winning bid for the Kuppam project was at a tariff of ₹2,10,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh, it said.
Its winning bid for the Ghani project was at a tariff of ₹2,22,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 225 MW/450 MWh, as per the statement.
As part of the project, ACME Solar will receive viability gap funding of ₹27 lakh per MWh, or 30 per cent of the total project cost, whichever is lower, it said.
The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.
ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW and 550 MWh spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.
Published on June 26, 2025
