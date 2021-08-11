Acquiring Concor will be a breeze, says Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Acquiring Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) from the government will be a breeze for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani has said, noting that the money would be for “time value” to fast-track strategy despite the chance to create an alternate.
“In our view, Concor is a strategic acquisition and we believe that by fund raising without stretching the balance sheet, we should easily be able to execute the acquisition,” Karan Adani said during an earnings’ call on August 3.
Concor’s market capitalisation is about ₹39,900 crore and the sale of 30.8% of the government’s 54.8% stake followed by the mandatory open offer is expected to cost about ₹20,000 core to the buyer.
Karan Adani is unfazed by the potential deal size, the largest ever by APSEZ if it manages to pull off the transaction.
“Today, our net debt to EBITDA is around three and the way we are looking at growth and looking to hit our target, we do believe that our balance sheet would remain at a net debt to EBITDA of three. So that gives us a head room of almost one turn on net debt to EBITDA minimum, without hampering our investment grade ratings to do the acquisition,” he said.
APSEZ has been investing heavily into logistic assets to build a business rivalling Concor, with an eye on creating an alternate to the State-run company on its own. Against this backdrop, a potential acquisition of Concor defies rationale, says industry sources.
“It is possible to create an alternate to Concor, but it takes 10 years’ time to create that alternate. You are paying basically time value to fast track your strategy,” Karan added.
The firm is looking to raise revenue from logistics business by 25% to nearly₹1,200 crore in FY22.
In the April-June quarter, logistics revenue rose 34% to ₹268 crore from ₹200 crore last year. EBITDA rose 42% to ₹62 crore from ₹43 crore a year ago.
In the first quarter of FY22, Adani Logistics Ltd, the wholly-owned unit of APSEZ, handled rail volumes of 84,717 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), a growth of 10% over the 76,925 TEUs booked last year.
The growth came despite the closure of the multi-modal logistics park at Kilaraipur in Ludhiana due to blockade by framers protesting the controversial farm laws.
Adani Logistics is constructing two new logistics parks at Nagpur and Virochan Nagar in Ahmedabad and has received approval for building an inland container depot (ICD) at Panipat for which construction will begin this year.
The firm has also won eight strategic logistics assets for building ICDs over three years on the western and eastern dedicated freight corridors that were put to tender by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).
Adani Logistics will spend about ₹50 crores per station to develop the ICDs. According to the tender terms, the developer will have the freedom to decide the capacity of the ICDs based on market scenario.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...