Acsia Technologies to involve engineering students in their embedded software projects

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Acsia Technologies, the Technopark-based company which develops software solutions for major automotive car-makers , will establish Automotive Software Competence Centres for engineering students to enable them to be part of embedded software projects of the company.
This would be implemented with the support of various engineering colleges in the State by selecting students to work with the technology company along with their studies. The project helps in finding a solution for the insufficiency of skilled professionals in the software sector, said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia.
The project labs of the company will be functioning as Automotive Software Competence Centres at the colleges. Students in Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics engineering sectors will be benefitted through the project. Students who are passionate in Embedded Systems, Automotive and Programming can be part of the programme.
Several technology companies are providing training for their fresh employees for duration of six months to one year and this sometimes impacts the projects timelines. Through the new initiative, Acsia is planning to provide industry relevant training at the colleges itself so that the students who come out of the engineering colleges could start their work from Day One, he added.
Several engineering colleges have come forward for establishing Automotive Software Competence Centres of Acsia. The focused training will be connected with the curriculum of the students.
With the introduction of advanced technologies into the modern cars, he said car manufacturers have started investing heavily in electronics and software sectors which opens up more employment opportunities for software technology services.
The project of Acsia aims to enhance the curriculum with industry relevant advanced training and mould the students as per the perfect requirement of IT companies. Acsia Technologies which is functioning for the last eight years in the Automotive sector has entered into contracts with several car manufacturers in the world for connected cars, eMobility and advanced ‘software defined car’ technology.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...