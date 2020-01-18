ACT to be platinum sponsor of Bengaluru Open tennis tournament

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT Fibernet), provider of fiber-focussed wired broadband ISP, will sponsor the coveted Bengaluru Open tennis tournament.

The company is donning the cap as platinum sponsor of the event to be held by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) from February 10 to 16. It is the biggest ATP Challenger Tour event in Asia with total prize money of $162,000.

The tennis tournament is expected to showcase some of the best players from across the world and is a platform to leverage tennis as an aspiring sport in India. As many as 48 players from over 20 countries (main draw) will be vying for the honours in the week-long event that promises quality action for tennis buffs of Bengaluru.

ACT had supported the previous two editions of Bengaluru Open. The event aims to portray the city as the next sports capital of India, while keeping the image of the Silicon City intact. Thus, ACT Fibernet has joined hands with KSLTA to boost the sporting culture in the city and also be a part of responsible citizens (sponsors) who have a common target of uplifting the image of the Garden City, while also promoting the sport of tennis.

“Being one of the largest indigenous companies in Bangalore, we consciously make efforts to contribute towards the prowess and progress of this city. Bengaluru Open is one such prestigious event which has grown manifold and successfully established itself as one of the biggest tennis tournaments of Asia in the last few years. It is our pleasure to be part of the event for the third consecutive year and we will provide full support to make this season a grand success,” said Bala Malladi, CEO, ACT.

“Bengaluru Open has become a coveted stop on the ATP Challenger tour, which also happens to be the biggest event in Asia. This is an event that is aimed at enhancing brand Bengaluru and also providing the best possible platform for Indian players to participate in the highest category of ATP Challenger event to better their world rankings.

“The city of Bengaluru looks forward to this event and is fortunate to find support from the stakeholders of the city, not just the government but also the corporate sector. ACT, being the pioneer of high-speed Internet in the country, and more importantly, founded and headquartered in Bengaluru, have been supporting the last two editions of Bengaluru Open and have shown their commitment this time too. On behalf of Bengaluru Open, I thank ACT and its CEO Bala Malladi for this continued support and partnership. Companies like ACT certainly help the event raise the bar,” said Priyank Kharge, former Karnataka minister and the brainchild behind the Bengaluru Open and the chairperson of the Bengaluru Open.