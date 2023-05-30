Active Clothing reported net profit rose to ₹38.9 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, compared with ₹12.94 lakh recorded in the year-earlier period. Total income surged to ₹43.89 crore from ₹26.32 crore.

Net profit for FY23 climbed to₹2.25 crore against ₹52 lakh. Total income grew to ₹200.8 crore from ₹115.4 crore.

Active Clothing Co Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes apparel. The company offers sweaters, jackets, knit t-shirts, sweat shirts, joggers, and other related clothing accessories for men, women, and kids. Active Clothing serves customers worldwide.