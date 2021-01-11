Activists write to PM to stop vaccine trials

As the country preps to roll-out two Covid-19 vaccines on a mass scale, a clutch of organisations from Bhopal have written to the Prime Minister and Health Minister on what they allege are “serious violations” in the Phase 3 clinical trial being done at the People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (Bhopal) to assess the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of Covaxin.

Alleging that people from communities affected by Bhopal’s Union Carbide gas disaster were among those recruited on the trial, the letter said, “Some of these individuals have faced adverse events since dosing in the trial, and even a death has taken place. ….Evidence has emerged that the trial in Bhopal is being conducted in gross violation of laws and guidelines governing clinical trials in India.”