Acumen launches discount broking vertical Touch

Acumen Capital Markets Ltd, the Kochi based financial services company has announced the launch of Kerala’s first discount broking model branded as Touch. It offers a variety of benefits to investors trading in equity, commodity and currency markets.

Investors will enjoy zero brokerage for investments, and just ₹19 per trade for intraday, futures and options, and brokerage of ₹5 for trading in currencies, said Akshay Agarwal, Managing Director of Acumen.

Exclusive platform

The company also launched an exclusive web platform for Touch broking: https://touchbroking.com/ . Acumen has a pan-India presence with a network of 30 branches and 800 trading locations.

Touch provides a smart online KYC registration form, integration of all payment gateways and a seamless interface connecting back office for instant reports to clients. Clients can also instantly apply for IPOs through the platform. In addition, the Touch platform has integrated market insights and research reports and Algo trading tools that help traders.

The company is set to launch a series of digital initiatives to help onboard customers and support them with 24/7 client services.

The platform enables clients to build their own trading strategies by getting real-time access to prices directly from the markets and placing orders instantly.