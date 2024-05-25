Ad volumes witnessed a growth of 19 per cent per TV channel in 71 matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League compared to the previous season. As per the latest data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media, the number of categories that were advertised on TV during the IPL broadcast was up 40 per cent with over 70 categories. The count of advertisers was up 28 per cent during these 71 matches.

The data is based on monitoring of 25 TV channels which are telecast the IPL tournament. Three matches were washed out.

In terms of categories, pan masala brands, gaming and food products emerged as the top three categories, in terms of share of ad volumes. They are followed by perfumes, deodorants and air-conditioners which were ranked fourth and fifth in terms of share of ad volumes of these matches. “In IPL17, the top five categories collectively accounted for 44 per cent share of ad volumes,” the TAM Sports report noted.

Parle leads pack

Packaged food brand Parle Products emerged as the top advertiser garnering a share of 11 per cent of ad volumes. Sporta Technologies (Dream11) and Vishnu Packaging ( Vimal Elaichi ) were ranked second and third in terms of share in ad volumes. They were followed by Vini Products (Fogg) and KP Pan Foods ( Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi). The top five advertisers cumulatively contributed to 34 per cent share of ad volume in the first 71 matches, the report noted.

It added that compared to IPL16, there were 34 new categories and 117 new brands that advertised during the first 71 matches of the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. “Among the 110 brands that advertised both in Hindi, English and regional language channels, Parle Products emerged as the top brand in terms of ad volume share,” the TAM Sports report added.