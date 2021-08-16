A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Adani acquires 49% in Maharashtra Border Check Post Network
Our Bureau
Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) will acquire Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited.
ARTL, which develops, constructs, operates, and manages roads and highway projects in India, will acquire a 49 per cent stake in MBCPNL, with an option to acquire an additional stake subject to regulatory approval.
“India has made tremendous progress in building its road network and interlinking the nation, an essential contributing factor in economic development,” said Krishna Prakash Maheshwari, CEO, ARTL. “As the nation’s largest infrastructure player, the Adani Group’s drive to create a world-class portfolio of road networks is aligned with our mission to become India’s largest road infrastructure owner and operator.”
The acquisition is at an enterprise value of ₹1,680 crore implying EBITDA multiple of 7x. The deal is subject to customary regulatory and lender’s approvals and is expected to close in Q3 FY22.
MBCPNL is an integrated portfolio of 24 border check posts, with exclusive service fee collection rights from commercial vehicles for all traffic routes in and out of Maharashtra until at least 2033. Out of 24 checkposts, MBCPNL has 18 operational, 4 near-operational, one near completion and one under construction.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...