Adani Airports, the airports arm of Adani Enterprises, has registered a 17 per cent growth in profits after tax for Q1FY4 at ₹38,422 crore, up from ₹32,707 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The company, which has eight airports under its umbrella, witnessed a 35 per cent rise in revenue from operations in Q1FY24.

Adani Enterprises, which witnessed a 44 per cent rise in PAT for Q1 FY24, has several other businesses including renewable energy, ports and roads. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said that the company’s growth for this quarter is “a validation of the Adani Group’s robust operational and financial achievements. These outcomes, led by our incubating business of Adani Airports, Adani New Industries, Data Center and Adani Roads, not only underscore our history of creating and nurturing new and vital infrastructure businesses, but also emphasise the future value and growth potential of the diverse Adani portfolio.”

The airport business revenues were ₹1,663.80 crore (1,229.34 crore) during the June quarter.

Passenger movement

Its airports witnessed a 26.8 per cent rise in passenger movement to 21.3 million from seven operational airports (Navi Mumbai airport is still under construction) and an 8.6 rise in cargo. Its airports dealt with 14.16 lakh air traffic movement (up 12 per cent year on year).

Giving an update on the completion of the Navi Mumbai airport, the company said that the progress is 39 per cent.