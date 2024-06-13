The operators of Adani CNG Dealer Owned and Dealer Operated (DODO) pumps in Gujarat went on a strike demanding a reduction in prices sold by Adani Total Gas.

The dealers also sought an increase in their commission. “Over one lakh kilograms of gas belonging to Adani Total Gas remained unsold as dealers of 28 of the total 31 CNG DODO pumps went on a day-long strike. These include pumps in Ahmedabad Rural, Mahisagar, Kheda and Surendranagar districts,” Naresh Desai, president of CNG DODO Pumps Association told the businessline. The Adani Group did not offer a comment on the issue.

“Since the last several months, we have been asking Adani Total Gas to reduce the CNG prices and bring it at par with competing gas filling stations located in the immediate vicinity of our stations. For instance, a kilogram of CNG from Adani is sold at ₹78.97, while Gujarat Gas (a Gujarat government entity) is selling the same quantity of gas cheaper by 2.71 per kilogram. Why would anyone come to our gas stations to fill? Despite repeated representations no action has been taken. Today we went on strike despite a lot of pressure on us to keep our stations open,” Desai added.

The official from the association also claimed that the dealers of Gujarat Gas were getting ₹4.13 per kilogram as commission, while Adani Total Gas was giving ₹3.74 per kilogram. The Association has threatened to go on a three-day strike if the issue is not resolved by mid-July.