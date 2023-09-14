Adani Wind, a division of Adani New Industries, has announced that India’s largest 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH.

The 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 metres with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 metres, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the World. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany.

The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets. The certification under IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications affirms that the turbine meets highest quality and provides international recognition to this turbine.

WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra, Gujarat.

Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries said the type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy.

India has emerged as a trusted partner as economies prioritise building efficient and resilient global supply chains and the company is focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next-generation wind turbines to cater the global wind energy demand, he added.

Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer, Adani Wind, said the certification is a testament to the R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers.

The company has an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for Wind Turbine Generators located at Mundra. The blade manufacturing unit and the nacelle and hub assembly unit, which are located close to Mundra port, strategically gives Adani Wind the advantage of efficiently and cost effectively cater to both domestic and international markets.

Adani Wind, which envisions becoming a leading global wind Original Equipment Manufacturer, is ramping up the Mundra facility to 5 GW.