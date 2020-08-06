Companies

Adani Electricity sells shares worth ₹202 crore in Yes Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai August 6 | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) has sold off shares worth ₹202 crore in Yes Bank.

This was done through an open market transaction. AEML sold off 15 crore shares which represented 1.19 per cent stake in Yes Bank for an average price of ₹13.45 per share, according to data from NSE.

