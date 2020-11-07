Adani Enterprises bags sole mine on auction during sixth day of commercial mining bids

The Gondulpara coal mine in Jharkhand has been bagged by Adani Enterprises on the sixth day of commercial mining bids. This was the only mine offered on Saturday. Adani Enterprises has outbid EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources, India Coke and Power, and Vedanta Limited to win this mine.

Adani Enterprises had quoted a winning bid of 20.75 per cent revenue share. At this quote, the Jharkhand government can earn up to ₹ 520.92 crores when coal production from this mine is at its peak rated capacity (PRC).

Commercial mining bids

Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the portion of revenue they would share with the State government to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines. This means the companies can sell the coal in the open market or use it for their own purposes. This is the first time that coal mines are being auctioned in the country without any end-use restrictions.

The Ministry of Coal has auctioned 18 mines till now in bidding rounds that began on November 2. In all, the centre will be auctioning 19 mines for commercial coal mining by November 9. The highest revenue share bid in the auctions has been made by Boulder Stone Mart that quoted 54 per cent revenue share and bagged the Gotitoria (East) and Gotitoria (West) coal mines in Madhya Pradesh. These mines were jointly bid out on the third day of auctions.

The Urtan North coal mine, also in Madhya Pradesh, was awarded to JMS Mining at a final offer of 9.50 per cent revenue share. This has been the lowest bid value at which a mine auction has closed under the commercial mining regime.

The Gare Palma IV/7 in Chhattisgarh is the only coal mine left to be auctioned for commercial mining bids. It will be auctioned on Monday (November 9) as there are no bids being called on Sunday (November 8). Adani Enterprises, Bharat Aluminium Company, D B Power, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Power, JSW Steel, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, and Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited will be contesting for this mine.

Gare Palma IV/7 has been one of the most sought coal mines in the country.