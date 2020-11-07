Adani Enterprises bags sole mine on auction during sixth day of commercial mining bids

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The Gondulpara coal mine in Jharkhand has been bagged by Adani Enterprises on the sixth day of commercial mining bids. This was the only mine offered on Saturday. Adani Enterprises has outbid EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources, India Coke and Power, and Vedanta Limited to win this mine.
Adani Enterprises had quoted a winning bid of 20.75 per cent revenue share. At this quote, the Jharkhand government can earn up to ₹ 520.92 crores when coal production from this mine is at its peak rated capacity (PRC).
Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the portion of revenue they would share with the State government to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines. This means the companies can sell the coal in the open market or use it for their own purposes. This is the first time that coal mines are being auctioned in the country without any end-use restrictions.
The Ministry of Coal has auctioned 18 mines till now in bidding rounds that began on November 2. In all, the centre will be auctioning 19 mines for commercial coal mining by November 9. The highest revenue share bid in the auctions has been made by Boulder Stone Mart that quoted 54 per cent revenue share and bagged the Gotitoria (East) and Gotitoria (West) coal mines in Madhya Pradesh. These mines were jointly bid out on the third day of auctions.
The Urtan North coal mine, also in Madhya Pradesh, was awarded to JMS Mining at a final offer of 9.50 per cent revenue share. This has been the lowest bid value at which a mine auction has closed under the commercial mining regime.
The Gare Palma IV/7 in Chhattisgarh is the only coal mine left to be auctioned for commercial mining bids. It will be auctioned on Monday (November 9) as there are no bids being called on Sunday (November 8). Adani Enterprises, Bharat Aluminium Company, D B Power, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Power, JSW Steel, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, and Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited will be contesting for this mine.
Gare Palma IV/7 has been one of the most sought coal mines in the country.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...