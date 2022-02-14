Adani Enterprises consolidated Q3 net loss at ₹12 crore

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) posted consolidated net loss of ₹12 crore attributable to the owners of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had registered consolidated PAT for the corresponding quarter last year at ₹297 crore.

Consolidated income from operations stood at ₹18,758 crore for the quarter, as against ₹11,620 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated total expenses stood at ₹19,048 crore for the quarter, higher than ₹11,304 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter increased by 4 per cent to ₹977 crore, the company informed.

On standalone basis, company's net loss stood at ₹36 crore as against profit of ₹117 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹8,060 crore for the quarter as against ₹4,079 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In his comments after the financial results of the group's flagship company, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group said, "Our strategy of AEL remaining India’s fastest multi-industry incubator remains unchanged."

AdaniConneX business

Group's next generation businesses of AdaniConneX (Data Center segment - JV with EdgeConneX) is on track. At its Chennai Data Centre, the company has completed 62 per cent of the construction, whereas for Noida Data Center, the land registration process has been completed, the company informed.

For its ambitious airports business, Adani Airport has taken over Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram Airports in October 2021. The airports portfolio now includes 7 operational airports and 1 greenfield airport with its operations and traffic handing at 14.5 million passengers, 1,17,525 Air Traffic Movements and 1,80,353 tonnes of cargo.

Road business

Sharing an update on its road business, Adani stated that the group has received Letter Of Allotment (LOA) of ₹17,100 crore for three greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects of 464 kilometers in Uttar Pradesh on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. With this, total roads portfolio increased to 13 projects for construction/operation of roads aggregating to 950 kilometers.

AEL shares lost over 5 per cent on stock exchanges to close at ₹1663.50, down 5.65 on BSE while benchmark index Sensex settled at 56,405.84, down 3 per cent or 1747 points.