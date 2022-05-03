Adani Enterprises consolidated Q4 net down 2 per cent to ₹326 crore

Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd reported consolidated net profit of ₹326 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, with a marginal dip of two per cent against ₹333 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenues from operations stood at ₹24,866 crore (₹13,525 crore) for the quarter, up 84 per cent. Overall expenses increased 30 per cent to ₹24,673 crore (₹19,048 crore).

For the fiscal 2021-22, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 25 per cent at ₹788 crore (₹1,046 crore).

Consolidated EBIDTA increased by 45 per cent to ₹4,726 crore post consolidation of Mumbai airport with effect from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and higher margins in the integrated resources management (IRM) business, the company informed.

In the solar manufacturing segment, the company recorded volumes of 1,104 megawatts (MW) versus 1,158 MW. In the mining segment, production volumes jumped 58 per cent to 27.7 million tonnes.

AEL's revenues from the IRM segment and airports business reported sharp jump for the quarter.

Revenue from airports up

Segment-wise IRM revenues for the fiscal under review jumped 112 per cent at ₹17,857 crore (₹8,407 crore). Airports’ revenues grew multi-fold to ₹1,166 crore (₹90 crore).

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 12.4 million passengers, 96,000 air traffic movements and 1.6 lakh tonnes of cargo, an official statement said. For the full year, Adani Airports handled 36.9 million customers.

Focus on new energy businesses

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “AEL’s existing business have strengthened their performance and we see exciting journey ahead for our new businesses like networked airport eco-systems, road and water infrastructure and green data centres. Add to this, the focus on new energy businesses and digital consumer platform, along with our ability to execute, will propel the shareholders’ value.”

In an update at the end of the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2021-22, AEL informed that its existing capacity of 1.5 gigawatt (GW) is being expanded to 3.5 GW, which will be completed by Q2 FY23. “With a strong order book of 0.4 GW, the company will continue to focus on this segment to have sustainable growth,” it added.

For the mining business, it has ramped up Gare Pelma III, Talabira and Kurmitar mines which led to increase in production volumes by 28 per cent in Q4 fiscal 2021-22. “Two of the subsidiaries have been declared as successful bidders for two commercial coal mines at Bijahan, Odisha, and Gondbahera Ujheni East, Madhya Pradesh,” it said.

Hundred per cent dividend

The Board of directors has recommended dividend of ₹1 or 100 per cent for the financial year 2021-22 per equity share having face value of ₹ 1 each.