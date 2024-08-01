Adani Enterprises’ net profit in the first quarter of FY25 more than doubled to ₹1,454.5 crore, with an increase in other income and revenue rising 12.5 per cent to ₹25,472 crore, driven by the airports division and the businesses under Adani New Industries (ANIL).

The emerging core infra businesses comprising ANIL Ecosystem, airports and roads were consistently making significant strides in their operational performance, the company said. The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBITDA increased to 62 per cent in Q1 of FY25 compared to 45 per cent year ago.

ANIL’s solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses recorded highest-ever EBITDA of ₹1,642 cr, with an increase of 3.6 times on an annual basis. On the back of its robust operational performance, it now contributes 38 per cent to total EBITDA.. Total income rose 1.4 times to ₹4,519 crore.

The airports segment reported a 27 per cent rise in income to ₹2,177 crore, while EBITDA rose by a third. Air passenger movement crossed 90 million, while 8 new routes, 6 new airlines and 13 new flights were added at its airports.

Module sales rose 125 per cent to 1379 MW, while exports doubled and domestic sales increased by 151 per cent.

The company’s EBITDA margins improved by 390 basis points due to lower costs from the TopCon cell line which became operational on March 31, and lower raw material costs.

Adani Roads constructed 730 km of roads. The Ganga Expressway has been half completed, and three out of ten under- construction projects are more than 80 per cent complete.