Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday posted consolidated net profit of ₹461 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, — up 117 per cent year-on-year.

Total consolidated income for the quarter increased by 183 per cent to ₹38,441 crore on account of strong performance by Integrated Resource Management and Airport business.

For the half-year period, company’s attributable PAT increased by 92 per cent to ₹930 crore in line with EBIDTA, company said in a statement. Total consolidated income for the quarter increased by 202 per cent to ₹79,508 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, commented, “AEL’s accelerating pace of business incubation and its remarkably consistent success demonstrates the robustness of the Adani Group’s fundamental approach to value creation as we transform sector after sector through digitisation, innovation in technology and a greater emphasis on equitable energy transition.”

“We continue to believe ever firmly in the India growth story and remain committed to our core philosophy of nation-building through the development of advanced, efficient and world-class infrastructure that delivers increasing shareholder value,” he added.

On the business development, the company informed that its data center business, ACX’s first data center facility with 17 MW capacity was made operational at Chennai during the quarter.

In its road infrastructure project, the company achieved financial closure for India’s largest greenfield Ganga Expressway project for ₹10,238 crore.