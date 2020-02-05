Adani Enterprises standalone net up 10%

Adani Group’s flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday posted standalone net profit at ₹208 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 — up over 10 per cent from ₹188 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company’s standalone income from operations stood at ₹3,826 crore for the quarter, down from ₹4,510 crore reported in the year-ago period.

On consolidated-basis, the company’s net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the period stood at ₹426 crore, up from the ₹92 crore reported in the same quarter last year, indicating a sharp over 360 per cent jump.

Company’s consolidated revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹10,948 crore (₹10,430 crore).

The consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter increased by 58 per cent to ₹884 crore against ₹562 crore in same quarter last year.

For the nine-month period (April-December 2019), the consolidated income from operations jumped to ₹29,974 crore, up from ₹27,142 crore in the same period last year.

The EBIDTA for the nine-month period increased by 45 per cent to ₹2,321 crore as against ₹1,597 crore in corresponding period last year. The profit after tax attributable to owners the period increased by 148 per cent to ₹ 1,077 crore (₹434 crore).

AEL shares gained over 5 per cent to end at ₹237.5 on the BSE.