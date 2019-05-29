Adani Enterprises’ standalone Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 331 crore

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Wednesday registered a standalone net profit of ₹331 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. Last year in the corresponding quarter, the company had posted standalone net profit of ₹61 crore.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹5,369 crore, up from ₹3,048 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

AEL clarified that “the figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 represent the difference between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the unaudited published year-to-date figures upto the third quarter of the financial year, which were subjected to limited review”.

For the financial year 2018-19, AEL standalone profits jumped to ₹487 crore, up from ₹197 crore last year. The total income increased to ₹15,924 crore, up from ₹10,154 crore reported last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹266 crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹181 crore in the same period last year. The total consolidated income for the quarter increased to ₹13,473 crore, up from ₹10,548 crore in the same period last year.

AEL registered a consolidated net profit of ₹506 crore for the year 2018-19, down from ₹594 crore in the previous year. The total consolidated income stood at ₹40,951 crore, up from ₹36,516 crore last year.

Dividend announced

At its meeting held on Wednesday, the company’s Board of Directors has recommended dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share or 40 per cent on face value of ₹1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2018-19.

The Board also recommended enabling resolutions for seeking the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to raise funds up to ₹5,000 crore through instruments such as issue of Equity Shares or Convertible Bonds through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] or GDR or ADR or FCCBs or FCEBs or Convertible Securities or Other Equity Instruments.

Commenting on the results, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said, “Adani Enterprises continues to focus on incubating businesses of national importance, building second generation infrastructure and utilities. Our endeavour is to establish businesses of the future, creating better value for the stakeholders in long term.”

AEL shares traded in the red on the stock exchanges at ₹153.40 with loss of over 2.5 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.