Taking its green hydrogen mission further, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) will develop a hydrogen-fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation. On Tuesday, the company signed an agreement for a pilot project with India’s commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland and Canadian Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell maker Ballard Power.

This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen-powered mining truck, making Adani Group the first in Asia and among the first in the world to adopt hydrogen fuel cell-operated trucks for mining.

The demonstration project will be led by AEL. The company is focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Ballard is an industry leader in PEM fuel cell engine manufacturing and will supply the FCmove fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck. Indian truck maker Ashok Leyland will provide the vehicle platform and technical support.

The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023, an official statement said.

The Adani Group had previously announced its plans to invest more than $50 billion over the next ten years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems, corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

Vinay Prakash, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd., and CEO, Adani Natural Resources, said, “This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India’s future energy self-reliance and is consistent with the vision of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, of accelerating the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in the commercial transport system. This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleets not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sectors in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports, and in their industrial operations.”

The hydrogen-powered mining truck will weigh 55 tonnes, have three hydrogen tanks, have a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

“After signing an MoU with the Adani Group last year, we are eager to move our partnership forward and welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge businesses like Adani,” said Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems.

“Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining trucks with our zero-emission engines providing long range, rapid refueling, and heavy payload capabilities,” he said.

“Ashok Leyland is excited to collaborate with Adani and Ballard to bring out fuel cell commercial vehicles in the mining and logistics sectors in India,” said N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland. “With our track record of developing unique and new products, Ballard’s technological expertise in fuel cells, and Adani’s unwavering dedication to hydrogen, there is a significant opportunity for India to decarbonise both goods and passenger transportation,” he said.