Adani Green acquires two solar projects from Sterling & Wilson for ₹446 crore

Adani Green Energy Limited has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of two solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.

The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Medak District of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited. The projects are under two SPVs holding 74.94 MW. The enterprise valuation of the target SPV is ₹446 crore.

With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, said, “Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is an integral part of the our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world. We will leverage the strength of our platform and capital management philosophy to achieve operational improvements and value-accretive returns from the project.”