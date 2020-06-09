Adani Green bags SECI deal to develop 8 GW of solar projects

Based on the award agreement, the 8 GW of solar development projects will be implemented over the next five years. The first 2 GW of generation capacity will come online by 2022, and the subsequent 6 GW capacity will be added in 2 GW annual increments through 2025.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: “The fact that renewable power will transition into becoming the world’s cleanest and most economical fuel is a foregone conclusion and Adani Group intends to play a leading role in this journey. This award is yet another step in our nation’s climate change promise to the world as well as enabling our nation’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Program). It is another step towards fulfilling our Group’s Nation Building vision.”

“With this win, AGEL will now have 15 GW capacity under operation, construction or under contract, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming the world’s largest renewables company by 2025. This award will take the company closer to its target of achieving an installed generation capacity of 25 GW of renewable power by 2025, which, in turn, will see it committing an investment of ₹112,000 crore ($15 billion) in the renewable energy space over the next five years,” said Adani Green Energy in a press statement.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has won the first-of-its-kind manufacturing-linked solar agreement from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). As a part of the award, AGEL will develop 8 GW of solar projects, along with a commitment that will see Adani Solar establish 2 GW of additional solar cell and module manufacturing capacity. This project will entail an investment of ₹45,000 crore, and is expected to create 400,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will also displace 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!