Adani Green Energy back in black in third quarter

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday reported consolidated profit of ₹41 crore for the December 2020 quarter as against a net loss of ₹128 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company’s consolidated total income increased to ₹843 crore against ₹523 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its total EBITDA increased by 74 per cent to ₹638 crore during the quarter as against ₹367 crore in the same quarter last year, company informed in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter under review, the company sold a total of 1,303 million units of energy, up 31 per cent over same period last year. It included 1,200 million units of solar and 103 million units of wind. Solar energy sales increased by 27 per cent on-year during the quarter, while wind energy sales rose by 106 per cent on-year.
AGEL reported that the company’s operational capacity has grown to 3,245 MW with an addition of 700 MW in year-to-date fiscal 2021, 150 MW during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and a further 295 MW, post December 2020.
Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Green Energy Limited said, “Over the past year we have accelerated our commitment to the Renewable Energy Space based on the new data that has become available. We recognise that we have an opportunity to play a leading role on behalf of our nation as India establishes one of the fastest rates of decarbonisation ever witnessed. Our partnership with Total and their experience puts us on an even stronger platform as we further expand our sustainability ambitions.”
AGEL shares ended at Rs ₹1025, down about 0.6 per cent on NSE Wednesday.
