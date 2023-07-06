The board of Adani Green Energy has approved raising up to ₹12,300 crore (around $1.5 billion) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares, the company said in an exchange filing.

The fundraising by individual companies is part of the agenda of the Adani group to resume its expansion plans as well as pay down debt. It had put some of its major expansion plans on hold following explosive allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research of price manipulation of stock prices, round-tripping by offshore entities, and corporate governance lapses.

In May, the boards of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission had taken approval to raise ₹21,000 crore through QIPs.

Since then, promoter entities of the Adani Group have sold chunks of stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy to raise over ₹11,000 crore (around $1.3 billion).