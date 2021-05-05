Adani Green Energy Q4 standalone net up 108% at ₹135 crore

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday posted standalone net profit of ₹135 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 — 108 per cent up from ₹65 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total standalone revenues stood at ₹2,229 crore for the quarter down from ₹2,992 crore in same quarter last year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, AGEL’s net profit stood at ₹364 crore, up 172 per cent from ₹134 crore in the previous year. The company reported total revenues at ₹2,992 crore (₹1,580 crore).

In a media analyst call, AGEL management informed that total EBITDA was up by 33 per cent to ₹715 crore in fourth quarter of the fiscal, while it jumped by 41 per cent to ₹2,632 crore for the fiscal 2020-21.

Vineet S Jain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, said, “FY21 has been an eventful year for Adani Green Energy witnessing robust operational performance and rapid capacity build-up despite the pandemic, new strategic alliances and tie up of a revolving project finance facility. On ESG front, we had Zero Loss time and recordable injury in FY21. The 648-MW solar plant at Kamuthi, Tamilnadu becoming the first water positive plant of its kind in the world and the First Single Use Plastic (SUP) free plant of its kind in India. The plant has also been conferred EHS Excellence Award from CII in FY21.”

AGEL shares ended at ₹1,065.85, up 1.85 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.