Adani Green Energy to acquire 50 MW solar asset from SkyPower Global

Adani Green Energy on Saturday said it has signed definitive agreements with Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global to acquire 100 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns 50 MW operating solar asset in Telangana. “Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), one of the largest renewables companies in India, today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global,” an AGEL statement said. The project is located in Telangana and was commissioned in October 2017 and has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.
With this acquisition, AGEL shall increase its operating renewable capacity of 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.
Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy, said in the statement, “Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is in integral part of our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world. We will leverage the strength of our platform and capital management philosophy to achieve operational improvements and value-accretive returns from the project.”
AGEL, part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 14.9 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
