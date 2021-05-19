Companies

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy Holdings in $3.5 billion deal

Reuters | Updated on May 19, 2021

Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat (File photo)   -  REUTERS

Says it has entered into share-purchase agreements

Bengaluru, May 19

Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd said on Wednesday it has entered into share-purchase agreements to acquire privately held SB Energy Holdings Limited for an enterprise value of $3.5billion.

