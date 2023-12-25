Adani Green Energy Ltd finalised a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to deliver 1,799 MW of solar power. This agreement marks the completion of AGEL’s power offtake commitments for the 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded by SECI in June 2020

The company reported commissioning a plant with a 2 GW annual capacity through its subsidiary Mundra Solar Energy Ltd, situated in Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL holds a 26 per cent stake in Mundra Solar Energy Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

Following this development, Adani Green secured PPAs for 19.8 GW and over 2 lakh acres of land in resource-rich areas of India and claims to have fully de-risked its portfolio to execute 45 GW capacity by 2030.

Amit Singh, CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd, said, “Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio. This reaffirms our resolve to provide affordable and accessible clean energy, aligning with India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.”