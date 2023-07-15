In a first, the Adani Group on Saturday announced the commissioning of India’s first transnational project at Godda in Jharkhand to supply power to the Bangladesh electricity grid.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday following the full load commencement of power supply to Bangladesh from the Group’s Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant in Godda, India.

The Godda USCTPP, marks the Adani Group’s entry into transnational power projects. Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, will supply 100 per cent of the generated electricity from the plant to another nation.

The company informed that it successfully completed the dependable capacity test for the Godda plant on July 12 - a mandatory requirement under the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh Power Development Board, executed in November 2017 for a period of 25 years.

On 6 April, the first unit of 800 MW capacity of the Godda plant began commercial operations followed by the second unit of 800 MW capacity on June 26. APJL will supply 1,496 MW from the Godda USCTPP under the PPA via a 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid.

Gautam Adani said in a tweet: “Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra SuperCritical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved COVID to commission the plant in a record time of three-and-a-half years.”

The USCTPP’s commissioning in a record time of just 42 months after achieving financial closure and obtaining the necessary clearances is particularly noteworthy given the considerable logistical challenges the project encompassed, including the establishment of a 105 km-long 400 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line, the construction of a private railway line, and the implementation of an extensive water pipeline from the Ganges.

Electricity supplied from Godda will have a positive impact on Bangladesh’s power situation by replacing costly power generated by using liquid fuel. This transition will help Bangladesh reduce the average cost of power purchased.

The Godda power plant is the first in India to have started operations with 100 per cent flue gas desulphurisation (FGD), selective catalytic reconverter (SCR) and zero water discharge for minimising emissions and for environment friendly operations in alignment with the norms set by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change of the Government of India, Adani Group said in a statement.

