The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has committed to providing free education to those children who lost their parents in the Odisha train accident..

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Adani expressed deep sorrow for the tragic train accident, and said, “We have decided that the Adani group will take care of the school education of the children who have lost their parents in the accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.”

उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना से हम सभी बेहद व्यथित हैं।



हमने फैसला लिया है कि जिन मासूमों ने इस हादसे में अपने अभिभावकों को खोया है उनकी स्कूली शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अडाणी समूह उठाएगा।



पीड़ितों एवं उनके परिजनों को संबल और बच्चों को बेहतर कल मिले यह हम सभी की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है। — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 4, 2023

The Adani Group, through its ports arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) operates Dhamra Port in Odisha which has bulk and liquid cargo handling facility.

The triple train accident on Friday evening has so far claimed 288 lives and injured nearly 1,000.