Adani Group delivers three oxygen containers in Kerala

The Adani Group has supplied three oxygen containers to the Ernakulam district administration as part of extending support in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19.

The containers were shipped via an Indian Air Force IL-76 flight from Singapore and handed over to the authorities at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.

Each of these containers can carry 20 metric tonnes of oxygen. This will ensure that oxygen will be transferred to hospitals faster than before, an official spokesman for the Adani Group said here.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL) has been active in the fight against Covid-19 as part of its social commitment programme and has donated ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Also, AVPPL had handed over 1,012 oxygen cylinders to the State government last week.

Additionally, the Group had donated 500 beds along with the required equipment to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to set up Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), the spokesman added.

As part of Covid-19 defence activities, AVPPL has been continuously providing assistance to community kitchens in Kerala and has also distributed masks and sanitisers and conducted defence awareness activities as part of its social commitment programmes.