Adani Group delivers three oxygen containers in Kerala

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Adani Group has supplied three oxygen containers to the Ernakulam district administration as part of extending support in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19.
The containers were shipped via an Indian Air Force IL-76 flight from Singapore and handed over to the authorities at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.
Also read: Adani Group deploys resources for Covid fight, procures 48 oxygen carrying tanks
Each of these containers can carry 20 metric tonnes of oxygen. This will ensure that oxygen will be transferred to hospitals faster than before, an official spokesman for the Adani Group said here.
Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL) has been active in the fight against Covid-19 as part of its social commitment programme and has donated ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Also, AVPPL had handed over 1,012 oxygen cylinders to the State government last week.
Additionally, the Group had donated 500 beds along with the required equipment to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to set up Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), the spokesman added.
As part of Covid-19 defence activities, AVPPL has been continuously providing assistance to community kitchens in Kerala and has also distributed masks and sanitisers and conducted defence awareness activities as part of its social commitment programmes.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...