Several entities linked to the Adani Group have approached SEBI to seek a settlement in a case that accuses them of violating public shareholding regulations through improper practices at four of the conglomerate's listed companies, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ inquiry, seeking comments.

The case centres on accusations that the entities used improper methods to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements in four of the conglomerate’s listed companies.

SEBI is investigating whether these practices breached regulations that require at least 25 per cent of a company’s shares to be held by public investors.

The Adani Group has, however, maintained that it adheres to all applicable laws and regulations.

The investigation gained traction following a January report by Hindenburg Research, which alleged stock manipulation and misuse of offshore funds by the group.

The report caused a sharp decline in the value of Adani companies, drawing more attention from regulators.

The probe by SEBI is ongoing.