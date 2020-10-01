Adani Group inks royalties’ agreement on Carmichael mine with Queensland government

The Adani Group said it has signed the long-pending royalties’ agreement on its Carmichael mine with the Queensland government.

“We confirm that the royalties’ agreement has been signed by both Adani and the Palaszczuk government,” a spokesman for the Adani Group said without disclosing details of the agreement.

The Carmichael Project will generate billions in mining taxes and royalties, which will go to the Australian and Queensland governments in the first 30 years of operations, the Group said.

Construction of the mine and rail is underway, with more than 1,500 people now employed and more than $1.5 billion in contracts awarded on the Carmichael project.

“More than 88 per cent of our contracts are delivered in Queensland and have been spread across all corners of the state to give as many regions as possible the opportunity to benefit from our project, while also enabling us to tap into the highly-skilled construction and resources industry workforce that Queensland possesses,” the Group said, adding that the construction of the Carmichael project is on track to produce coal in 2021.