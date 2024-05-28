Adani Group has been considering an application for a licence to operate on the country's public digital payments network and is in talks with banks to finalise plans for a co-branded credit card, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate is also in talks to offer online shopping through government-backed public e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.