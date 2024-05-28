Adani Group has been considering an application for a licence to operate on the country's public digital payments network and is in talks with banks to finalise plans for a co-branded credit card, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate is also in talks to offer online shopping through government-backed public e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

