Adani Group ties up with US-based Digital Realty for foray into data centre domain

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced a partnership with Digital Realty, a San Francisco-based player in data centre, co-location and interconnection solutions. The move will accelerate Adani Group's foray into the data centre domain.

According to the terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd and Digital Realty, the two entities will jointly evaluate development and operation of data centres and data centre parks, besides cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India.

The collaboration would leverage Digital Realty’s experience and solutions for their global data centre customer base, along with Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development and management.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, said, "Data centre infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management. Also, as one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, our ability to power our data centres with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centres. The skill-sets of the two companies are complementary, and together we can provide unmatched products and solutions to customers in India."

India’s current data centre capacity is severely under-served and the partnership between Adani and Digital Realty looks to reshape this sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer, A. William Stein, said, "We are excited by the opportunity to enter the Indian market with the Adani Group."

"Their knowledge of the local market and complementary capabilities are a great fit for us and will significantly accelerate our ability to serve customers in this rapidly growing region... We are strongly committed to working with Adani to build a world-class data centre network in India to support the growth of our global and Indian customers."

The strong engineering and project management capabilities of the two companies will also enable this partnership to execute effectively in a complex environment and deliver facilities on time, with the required high uptime levels, a statement said here.

Digital Realty supports the data centre, co-location and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firmslocated throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. It has clientele across sectors, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking, to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.