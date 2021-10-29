Adani Group to buy significant minority stake in Cleartrip

The Adani Group will buy a significant minority stake in Flipkart-owned online travel aggregator Cleartrip Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount, the Ahmedabad-based group said on Friday.

Through this investment, the Adani Group and Flipkart Group will benefit from synergies that will deliver superior travel experiences to consumers as the travel industry in India sees a resurgence, the statement said.

SinceFlipkart Group acquired it, Cleartrip has seen 10x growth in flight bookings. Also, trends observed by Adani airports indicate that the number of passengers at airports has increased, reaching close to pre-covid levels. This partnership will further enable Cleartrip to transcend digital boundaries and bring end-to-end travel services online.

The investment will further enhance the strategic partnership between the Adani Group and the Flipkart Group, as both parties work towards serving Indian consumers with a wide gamut of digital offerings. As a part of the investment, Cleartrip will also serve as the Adani Group’s OTA partner.

“We have a strong developing relationship with Flipkart that spans multiple dimensions including data centres, fulfilment centres and now air travel,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

The deal is expected to close in November 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.