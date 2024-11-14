Adani Group on Wednesday announced that the conglomerate will invest $10 billion in the US for energy security and resilient infrastructure projects.

Taking to social media platform X to announce the investment intention, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani asserted that it would create up to 15,000 jobs.

"As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," the X post read.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000… pic.twitter.com/X9wZm4BV2u — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 13, 2024

In the X post, Gautam Adani also tagged US President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him for the win in the recent presidential race.

On November 6 too, Gautam Adani congratulated Trump on winning the US Presidential polls for a second term and said the US leader embodies tenacity, grit, determination and courage.

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump," Adani had said in a post on X.

"Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect Donald Trump," he added.

If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's… pic.twitter.com/oCztiexw4b — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 6, 2024

This is only the second instance and the first in over 100 years of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892.