The Adani Group and Google today announced a collaboration for clean energy. In a statement, the Adani Group said it will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at its renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

The statement said that the group had proven capabilities in delivering large-scale wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage projects. “Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint,” it said.

Going forward, Adani plans to increase its focus on the merchant and C&I segments to help decarbonise industries.

The collaboration will help advance Google’s round-the-clock carbon-free energy goal by ensuring that its cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy, thereby contributing to the sustainable growth of Google in India.

