The Adani Group has recorded ₹43,688 crore in EBITDA in the first half of FY24, up 47 per cent on year, a media statement said.

The core infrastructure business contributed 86 per cent to the total EBITDA. It also ended the half year with cash balance of ₹45,895 crore, it said.

“The incubation continues to be a success story with airports, green hydrogen and other incubating assets emerging strongly and now contributing near 8 per cent of the portfolio EBITDA,” said Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO.

The core infrastruture businesses of the group grew 52 per cent to ₹37,379 crore. These businesses include Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports & SEZ and infrastructure businesses being incubated by Adani Enterprises such as green hydrogen integrated manufacturing, airports, and roads.

The emerging business of low-cost green hydrogen delivered 212 per cent revenue growth on year, while EBITDA grew 10 times. The airports business saw a 29 per cent growth in passengers in the first half, while revenue rose 42 per cent.