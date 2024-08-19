Adani Group’s trailing 12-month EBITDA to hit ₹1 lakh crore by December, boosted by energy and infrastructure sectorsAdani Group’s trailing 12-month EBITDA to hit ₹1 lakh crore by December, boosted by energy and infrastructure sectors
By September additional solar capacity will be commissioned, and this will add to the operating income, officials said.
The growth in the group has been driven by flagship Adani Enterprises’ emerging businesses such as solar and wind manufacturing, which are part of the green hydrogen production chain, airports, and roads. Though still small their combined EBITDA rose 70 per cent to ₹2,991 crore. They now contribute close to a fourth of total EBITDA, up from 7.2 per cent a year ago.
The combined net profit of the group in Q1 of FY25 was 50 per cent higher at ₹10,279 crore. The EBITDA of its core infrastructure business increased 42 per cent and accounted for 86 per cent of the total.
