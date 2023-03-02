The Supreme Court has formed an expert committee comprising former SBI chairman OP Bhatt, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), KV Kamath, Nadan Nilekani and advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan to examine regulatory mechanisms, following large investor losses that were seen in the wake a report by a US short seller on Adani Group firms.

The committee will be monitored by former Supreme Court judge AM Sapre.

The committee will look into extant regulatory frameworks to protect investors, strengthen investor awareness and contravention of law, if any, by the Adani Group. The panel shall file its report in a sealed cover in two months.

The court said SEBI and other agencies would co-operate in every way with the work of the expert committee. The formation of the committee does not reflect on the work of the SEBI and other agencies.

The order was passed by a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala. The Supreme Court also requested the committee to complete its work ‘expeditiously’.