Adani JV among 14 companies shortlisted under PLI for drones scheme

Adani–Elbit Advanced Systems, a joint venture between India’s Adani Group and the Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit, are among the 14 beneficiaries that have been selected under the Centre’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacture of drones and drone components.

Of the fourteen selected beneficiaries, five are drone manufacturers; while nine are drone component manufacturers. Hyderabad-based Adani–Elbit will get PLI benefits as a drone component manufacturer.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry had in March this year invited applications for manufacture of drone and drone components, based on which the provisional list of beneficiaries was released on Wednesday.

The five companies which have been selected for drone manufacturing include Chennai-based Dhaksha Unmanned Systems; Mumbai-based IdeaforgeTechnology; Gurugram-headquartered Io Tech Avigation; Omnipresent Robot Technologies, also from Gurugram and Noida-based Raphe Mphibr.

The drone manufacturing companies (other than Adani – Elbit) include five Bengaluru based organisations namely, Paras Airspace, Absolute Composites, Alpha Design Technologies, SASMOS HET Technologies and Zmotion Autonomous Systems. The other beneficiaries include New Delhi-based Androitec Information Systems; Chennai-based Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies and Sambalpur-based Inventgrid India.

The PLI Scheme for drone and drone component manufacturing was notified in September last year with a total incentive of ₹120 crore spread over three financial years; nearly double the total turnover of all domestic drone makers in FY21.

The PLI rate of 20 per cent of the value addition which is one of highest among PLI schemes.

A unique feature of drone PLI, as per government officials, is if a manufacturer fails to meet the value addition threshold in 2021-22, then he will be allowed to claim the lost incentive on the subsequent year if they make up for the shortfall.

More beneficiaries likely

Meanwhile, the list of beneficiaries can be expanded further, a government statement said adding “some more manufacturers are likely to exceed the eligibility criteria” for FY22. “The final list of beneficiaries is expected to be released by June 30,” it said.

Eligibility criteria includes that applicants under the scheme should have an annual turnover (sales) of ₹2 crore for drone companies; ₹50 lakh annual turnover for drone component manufacturers; and value addition of 40 per cent of sales turnover.