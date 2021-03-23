Companies

Adani Ports buys controlling stake in Gangavaram port

Mumbai | Updated on March 23, 2021

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has acquired a controlling stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd by purchasing the 58.1 per cent stake from the promoter Raju and family for ₹3,604 crore.

BusinessLine first reported the deal last week.

Published on March 23, 2021
