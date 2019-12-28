Adani Ports pays ₹296 cr to pick 40.25% stake in Snowman Logistics

It works when women speak in unison
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), a company controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, has ventured into cold chain logistics business by acquiring a 40.25 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Snowman Logistics for ₹296 crore.
APSEZ acquired the stake from Snowman Logistics’ parent company Gateway Distriparks. The acquisition was done through APSEZ’s wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Logistics, the company said in a statement.
This will trigger an open offer of 26 per cent in Snowman Logistics’ shares, it added.
“The acquisition is in line with our strategy and vision to be a leader in providing integrated logistics services in India and moving from port gate to customer gate. Cold chain is key product in customer gate strategy given India’s consumer-driven demand,” Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and director at APSEZ, said.
READ THE STORY: Adani Ports acquires 40.25 per cent stake in Snowman Logistics
“We will double the capacity in next five years. With focus on increase in utilisation, higher realisation from product mix and operational efficiencies, this vertical will help further improve returns of logistics business,” he added.
The stake was bought at ₹44 per share, which was at a 3.2 per cent premium to the market price of December 27, and a 12 per cent premium to 60-day volume-weighted average price.
The deal is expected to close by March 31, 2020, it added.
Read more: ‘IKEA, an important part of our growth plan’
Incorporated in 1993, SLL is in the business of integrated cold chain logistics and provides warehousing, distribution and value added services. It operates 31 temperature-controlled warehouses at 15 locations, with 1.04 lakh pallets warehousing capacity and 293 refrigerated vehicles (reefers).
APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with about 10 ports and terminals — Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai — with 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity.
The company is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala.
Earlier in the day, sources told BusinessLine that Adani had acquired a significant stake in Snowman Logistics.
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...