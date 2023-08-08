Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted over 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked ₹1,177.46 crore net profit during the April-June period of FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income surged to ₹6,631.23 crore from ₹5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses trimmed to ₹4,065.24 crore from ₹4,438.32 crore.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

