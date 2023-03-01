Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has set up a subsidiary that will develop and operate silo complexes at specific locations in the country.

Established by Adani Ports’ step-down subsidiary, Adani Agri Logistics, the new company called HM Agri Logistics has been set up with an initial capital of ₹5 lakhs.

According to an exchange filing, HM Agri has been set up with the purpose of developing, designing, constructing, financing, procurement, engineering, operating, and maintaining silo complexes without container depots on design, operation, building, finance, own and operate basis under public, private partnership mode.

Also read: Haifa Port to be biggest revenue generator for Adani Ports outside India

In October last year, Adani Agri Logistics received a letter of intent from the Food Corproation of India to build silo complexes at Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar.

It was part of the Government’s efforts to modernise the country’s agricultural storage infrastructure and create a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh tonne. It would take Adani Ports’ total silo storage capacity to over 15 lakh tonne.

Silo complexes, which are mechanised and automated units equipped with temperature and humidity controls, are built to handle, store, and preserve food grains.

Also read: Awaiting better prices, some Indian farmers store cotton on terraces