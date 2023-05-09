Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said it has received tender offers for notes worth $412 million in response to its offer of early repayment of debt up to $130 million.

The ports major said in a statement it had outstanding 3.375 per cent senior notes due next year.

Earlier this month, the company executed the sale of its Myanmar Port project for $30 million. It had originally invested $150 million in the entity. The group decided to exit from its investments in Myanmar following a military coup in the country and the economic sanctions imposed by the US.

Karan Adani is the CEO of Adani Ports, which was founded by Gautam Adani.

