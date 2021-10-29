Adani Power Q2 net loss widens to ₹57 cr

Scripting a survival
Adani group's power arm, Adani Power Limited’s net loss widened to ₹57 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against ₹40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total standalone income stood at ₹132 crore, including ₹18 crore as revenues from operations, during the quarter against total income of ₹134 crore, which included ₹19 crore as revenues from operations.
Total expenses were at ₹189 crore, of which ₹168 crore was finance cost. This is against the total expenses of ₹178 crore, including ₹156 crore in finance cost, reported in the same quarter last year.
On consolidated basis, company reported net loss of ₹231 crore against net profit of ₹2,228 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹5,184 crore (₹7,749 crore).
“Consolidated EBITDA for the second quarter stood at ₹1,551 crore (₹5,086 crore) due to higher one-time revenue in Q2 of previous year,” the company said.
Consolidated average Plant Load Factor (PLF) during the quarter was 48.7 per cent and sales volume of 12.3 billion units, compared to a PLF of 49.9 per cent and 12.6 BU of sales volumes in the second quarter last year.
Notably, Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL), a member of the promoter and the promoter group company of APL, had expressed intention, either by itself or together with other members of the promoter group, to acquire all the equity shares of the company held by the public shareholders.
APL said it is in the process of voluntary delisting of its equity shares. “As at the reporting date, for voluntary delisting of company's equity shares, the company is in process of taking necessary actions in terms of and in compliance with the applicable SEBI Regulations and other applicable laws."
“Towards this, the company has already made an application to the stock exchanges for their in-principle approval," it added.
On Friday, APL shares ended at ₹100.40 on BSE, down 3.04 per cent. APL shares had hit 52-week high of ₹167 in June.
